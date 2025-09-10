SBS Transit staff recognised for assisting police in two cases of outrage of modesty on MRT

SBS Transit staff help catch suspects in outrage of modesty cases on MRT, presented with award by police

Two SBS Transit staff members have been praised for their bravery after helping the police in separate cases of outrage of modesty that occurred on MRT trains in June.

Their swift actions ensured that both suspects were detained before they could flee the stations.

SBS Transit staff recognised by police

In a Facebook post on 9 Sept, SBS Transit shared that Station Manager Ethan Chan Poh Seng and Assistant Station Manager Edward Thiah Yong Kwan were each presented with the Community Partnership Award by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 4 Sept.

In either incident, a female commuter reported being touched inappropriately by a male passenger while on board the train.

Thanks to the quick response of Mr Chan and Mr Thiah, police officers from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) were immediately alerted, and the suspects were handed over.

Speaking about the recognition, Mr Chan said: “I just did what I should — we’re always ready to step up to protect our commuters and ensure their safety.”

The SPF also commended two SMRT staff, Mr Tippu Sultan S/O S Hamid and Mr William Koh Hui Chong, for assisting in two other outrage of modesty cases.

Public transport operators working with police to boost safety

SBS Transit added that they work closely with the police to ensure safety and security across the public transport network.

Since 2024, the transport operator has rolled out advisory bus hangers across its entire fleet.

Police standees at bus interchanges and MRT stations further raise awareness about cases of outrage of modesty in Singapore.

Members of the public are encouraged to speak up if they encounter or witness such incidents. They can also alert transport staff or contact the police for assistance.

The police also urge the public to join Riders-On-Watch (ROW) and download Police@SG for crime alerts and updates.

ROW members act as extra eyes and ears on public transport, spotting suspicious behaviour and reporting concerns. As of June 2025, there are 13,007 active ROW members.

“Together, we can make public transport safer for everyone,” SBS Transit said.

