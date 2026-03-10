Car catches fire below Ang Mo Kio MRT tracks, no injuries reported

Car catches fire below MRT tracks at Ang Mo Kio junction, thick black smoke seen billowing

A car caught fire below the MRT tracks in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday (10 March) afternoon, with photos circulating online showing thick black smoke rising into the air.

The incident occurred at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

Images shared online show bright orange flames engulfing the vehicle while large plumes of dark smoke billow from the scene.

The photos, taken at about 2.45pm, show thick smoke rising above the road and surrounding area.

SCDF extinguishes car fire with water jet

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the incident at about 2.10pm.

According to SCDF, the fire involved a car at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using a water jet.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Other vehicle fires reported in recent weeks

Vehicle fires have also been reported in other parts of Singapore in recent weeks.

On 13 Feb, an SBS bus was seen engulfed in flames along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas before the Clementi Road exit. No injuries were reported.

In a separate incident on 27 Feb, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire involving a car at an open-air carpark near Block 221 Boon Lay Place, the address of Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

No injuries were reported in that case as well.

