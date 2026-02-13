SBS bus catches fire on PIE near Clementi Road exit, no reported injuries

SBS bus engulfed in flames on PIE near Clementi Road exit, cause of fire under investigation

An SBS bus was seen engulfed in flames along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Tuas before the Clementi Road exit on Friday (13 Feb).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the fire at about 11.45am, and there were no reported injuries.

Videos circulating online showed thick smoke billowing into the sky as the vehicle burned by the roadside.

Other videos posted online revealed the bus has been reduced to its metal frame.

Fire broke out on PIE before Clementi Road exit

The SCDF confirmed with MS News that the fire “involved a bus” and there were no reported injuries.

Two water jets were used to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No passengers on board, bus captain unhurt

Mrs Grace Wu, spokesperson for SBS Transit, told MS News that the bus was not in service when the incident occurred.

“Late this morning, an off-service bus caught fire while travelling along the PIE,” she said. “The SCDF was activated for assistance and they put out the fire.”

She said that there were no passengers on board and the bus captain was unhurt in the incident.

“Meanwhile, we are investigating the cause of the fire,” she said.

Netizens react to incident

According to netizens, the bus was off service at the time.

Another mentioned that the fire had not only destroyed the bus, but it also led to a “massive jam”.

As the fire subsided, witnesses described the extent of the damage, describing it as “nothing but the skeletal structure of the bus left”.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

