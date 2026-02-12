SCDF handled over 257,000 EMS calls in 2025, fire incidents rose 3%

SCDF responded to over 257,000 EMS calls in 2025, up 4.8% from previous year

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to 257,158 emergency medical services (EMS) calls in 2025, a 4.8% increase from the year before.

In its latest annual statistics report released on Wednesday (11 Feb), SCDF said demand for EMS is expected to continue rising over the next five years, largely due to Singapore’s ageing population.

Nearly half of all EMS calls last year involved seniors aged 65 and above.

Most emergency calls were medical-related

Of the EMS calls responded to in 2025, the vast majority were emergency cases.

Nearly four in five emergency calls were medical-related, including cases involving chest pain, breathlessness, unconsciousness, and cardiac arrest.

Trauma cases, such as falls and industrial accidents, made up most of the remaining emergency calls, while road traffic accidents accounted for a small proportion.

SCDF said it has continued to enhance its response capabilities to better prioritise life-threatening emergencies.

Fire calls also increased

Overall fire calls rose 3% to 2,050 cases in 2025.

Residential fires saw a sharper increase of 8.6%, with 1,051 cases recorded.

Unattended cooking and electrical causes remained the top two contributors to residential fires.

There were 94 fire injuries requiring hospital admission and six fire fatalities in 2025.

Fewer AMD-related fires, but risks remain

There was some improvement in fires involving active mobility devices (AMDs).

SCDF recorded 49 AMD-related fires in 2025, a 26.9% decrease from the previous year.

Despite the drop, SCDF said such fires remain a concern, particularly in residential premises where flames can spread rapidly within confined spaces.

Enforcement checks and community response efforts

Beyond emergency response, SCDF continued its enforcement efforts to uphold fire safety standards.

In 2025, officers conducted 14,750 fire safety enforcement checks across premises and buildings.

Community involvement also strengthened, with response rates by community first responders increasing compared to 2024.

More information can be found in SCDF’s full Emergency Medical Services, Fire & Enforcement Statistics 2025 report.

