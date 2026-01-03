SCDF alerted to 3 HDB fires in 2 days in Tampines & Bukit Purmei, 1 blaze likely due to PAB

SCDF alerted to 3 fires from 2-3 Jan, 2 of them in Tampines

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has had a busy start to 2026, responding to three fires in HDB flats over two days.

Two of the fires took place in Tampines, while one more occurred in Bukit Purmei.

Fire breaks out in Tampines on 2 Jan

The first fire broke out in Tampines on Friday (2 Jan), with a TikTok video showing the fifth floor in flames.

Several SCDF fire engines were spotted in the carpark below the block.

The original poster said the blaze was extinguished at about 2.35am.

Tampines fire involved items in common corridor

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 2.20am on 2 Jan.

It involved items along the fifth-floor common corridor of Block 733 Tampines Street 71.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another fire in Bukit Purmet on 3 Jan

SCDF was alerted again to a fire at about 1.20pm on Saturday (3 Jan), this time at Block 108 Bukit Purmei Road.

In a Facebook post on the same day, it said that the fire came from a bedroom of a unit on the sixth floor.

As nobody was in the unit at the time, firefighters had to forcibly enter the smoke-filled unit and extinguish the fire with two water jets.

As a precautionary measure, about 20 residents in the block were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

Fire likely caused by PAB in bedroom

The fire was confined to the bedroom, with preliminary findings indicating that it likely originated from the battery of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in the room.

SCDF advised users to purchase only PABs with the proper certification and the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) orange seal of approval.

They should also not leave devices charging for a prolonged period or overnight.

2nd Tampines fire takes place about 2 hours later

The second fire on Saturday occurred in Tampines again, about two hours after the earlier one.

At about 3.20pm, SCDF was alerted to a fire at Block 816 Tampines Avenue 4, it said in another Facebook post.

When firefighters arrived, black smoke was coming from the bedroom of a seventh-floor unit.

As no one was in, firefighters again had to forcibly enter the premises to extinguish the fire with a water jet.

As a precautionary measure, about 30 residents in the block were evacuated, but no injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF advised the public to practise home fire safety habits, including not leaving cooking unattended and not overloading their power sockets.

Hong Lim Market & Sungei Kadut industrial building also caught fire on 2 Jan

The three residential fires from 2 to 3 Jan do not include a fire that broke out at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre at lunchtime on Friday, as well as a blaze at 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent on the same day.

SCDF was alerted to the Hong Lim Market fire at 12.40pm, with firefighters extinguishing it using three water jets. No injuries were reported.

The fire involved the kitchen exhaust ducting on the second floor of the block, it said.

As for the Sungei Kadut blaze, SCDF was alerted to it at 7am.

Tins of paint and wooden pallets had caught fire at a unit on the second floor of the industrial building, filling the entire floor with smoke.

The fire was extinguished with three water jets, with no injuries reported.

7 reported fires since the beginning of 2026

The abovementioned incidents mean that at least seven fires have been reported in Singapore since the beginning of 2026.

Two were reported on New Year’s Day (1 Jan) alone — including a fire that broke out in Block 462 Sembawang Drive.

SCDF was alerted at 3.15pm and discovered a unit on the 11th floor on fire.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet, with about 90 people evacuated.

Four people were conveyed to the hospital after being assessed for smoke inhalation.

The first blaze of the year ignited after the stroke of midnight on 1 Jan, when a small grass patch in the rooftop garden of Our Tampines Hub caught fire.

Also read: Fire breaks out at Our Tampines Hub rooftop garden after fireworks, cause under investigation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @joshuahoewenhong on TikTok and Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and Facebook.