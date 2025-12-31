Fire purportedly breaks out at Our Tampines Hub after fireworks, multiple fire trucks seen

Fire spotted on roof of Our Tampines Hub after New Year’s Day fireworks display

Several netizens reported seeing a fire break out at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) after its yearly New Year’s Day fireworks display.

The purported blaze was recorded in many social media videos, including one posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram that showed large flames on the roof.

Fire observed on Our Tampines Hub roof by several netizens

In the clip posted early on Thursday (1 Jan) morning, a boy can be heard saying, “Oh my God there’s a fire!”

Loud bangs could be heard, though it is uncertain whether those were from the fireworks.

Some fireworks could also be seen being set off as the fire was burning.

A resident commented on the post, saying that they heard sirens and detected an “extra strong” smell at the time.

A TikTok video showed scores of witnesses on the ground observing the fire.

It had broken out after the fireworks display during the New Year’s countdown party, said the original poster.

Multiple fire trucks arrive at the scene

A witness shared photos and a video of the incident on Facebook, saying that the rooftop fire broke out immediately after the fireworks countdown at OTH.

The building’s corridors were crowded with people a few floors below the blaze.

His video showed at least two fire trucks entering OTH.

Loud sirens could be heard in another TikTok user’s video as thick smoke emanated from OTH’s roof.

Below, a fire truck was seen turning into the building with its lights flashing.

Later, two more blaring fire trucks appeared outside.

Our Tampines Hub fire put out within 15 mins: Witness

The Facebook user said the fire was put out by the firefighters within 15 minutes.

He was of the impression that the celebrations continued at OTH.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more information.

