Fire breaks out at Tampines HDB storage shed, nearby resident helps contain blaze before SCDF arrives

Thick black smoke rises as Tampines HDB storage shed catches fire

On Wednesday (12 March), a fire broke out in a storage shed on the ground floor of Block 665C in Tampines Street 64, sending dense black smoke billowing up to the top of the 16-storey block.

In a statement to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it was alerted to the fire at approximately 6pm.

The blaze, which involved the contents of the ground-floor storage shed, was swiftly brought under control using two water jets.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The SCDF also recognised the efforts of members of the public who assisted before emergency services arrived.

It plans to commend these individuals for their public-spirited actions.

Nearby resident helps contain fire

Dr Koh Poh Koon, MP for Tampines, took to Facebook on Thursday (13 March) to praise a local resident, Rakin, who rushed to the scene to help contain the fire before the SCDF arrived.

Rakin, a former SCDF firefighter, quickly put his training to use and played a crucial role in minimising the damage to the exterior of the block.

Dr Koh also acknowledged Ming En, a resident of the affected block, who assisted the SCDF by guiding them from the loading bay to the fire site and helping with crowd control.

“I also checked on the affected families and am relieved they are safe,” Dr Koh added. “SCDF is still investigating the cause, and the damaged areas will be reinstated once investigations are completed.”

He concluded his post by thanking the relevant agencies for their swift response and commending the residents who looked out for one another.

Netizens express concern at recent spate of fires

The recent surge in fires across Singapore has sparked concern among netizens, with many taking to social media to voice their thoughts.

One commenter pointed out that such incidents appear to be occurring “everywhere”.

Another user speculated that the fire in Tampines may have been caused by clothes, furniture, or electrical equipment stored in the shed.

At the same time, others took to praising the local resident who stepped up to help contain the fire before the SCDF arrived.

Also read: Woodlands & Marsiling HDB blocks experience 4 fires in 4 days, residents fight recycling bin blaze

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Koh Poh Koon on Facebook.