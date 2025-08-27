26 S’pore KFC outlets now open till 2am on Fridays & Saturdays, midnight on Sundays & public holidays

KFC Singapore announces extended opening hours at 26 outlets on weekends & public holidays

If you’re a night owl who frequently gets fried chicken cravings, we’ve got some great news for you.

KFC is extending opening hours at 26 of its Singapore outlets, so you can now grab a late-night snack without having to tahan until breakfast.

These selected outlets will stay open till midnight on Sundays and public holidays, and till 2am on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of public holidays.

Specially crafted late-night meal deals from S$5.95

To celebrate the new supper hours, KFC has rolled out five specially crafted Late Night Deals starting from just S$5.95.

For those who like things spicy, the Spicy K Mac ‘N Cheese Bowl Meal is a fiery twist on the comfort food classic, with creamy mac and cheese turned up a notch thanks to Samyang’s Buldak sauce.

Another must-try is the Spicy K Chicken Meal, featuring KFC’s signature golden-crispy chicken paired with the same bold, savoury heat.

If you’re after something more laid-back, the BBQ Pockett Meal wraps smoky BBQ sauce and crispy chicken in a warm, fluffy pocket.

For ultimate comfort food, the Famous Bowl Meal combines mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and crispy chicken in one hearty bowl.

And if you just want something quick and easy, the Supper Tenders Treat offers juicy chicken tenders with crispy fries, a lighter but equally satisfying option.

Free sleeping mask at selected outlets

To make things even more fun, KFC is rewarding supper-goers who really commit to the night owl vibe.

From 5 Sept, show up in your PJs at KFC Yew Tee Point, Chinatown Point, or Kallang after 9pm, spend at least S$10, and you’ll score a free KFC-branded sleeping mask.

Perfect for drifting off into crispy chicken dreams after your feast.

Just be quick, though. Stocks are limited at each outlet, so don’t snooze on this one.

KFC outlets with extended supper hours

Whether you’re grabbing a bite after a movie night, relaxing after a late-night study session, or just hanging out with fellow night owls, these deals will make sure you’re not left with a rumbling stomach and nothing to eat.

Here’s a list of the KFC outlets offering extended supper hours:

Yew Tee Point (24 hours)

West Mall (24 hours)

Kallang

Ang Mo Kio

Eastpoint Mall

Woodgrove

Tengah

Yishun

Far East Plaza

Woodlands 888

Bukit Panjang Plaza

Sengkang

Tampines Mart

Nanyang CC

Towner Road

Jurong Spring Express

Tampines Express

Bedok Reservoir

Punggol Plaza

Hougang 1

Chinatown Point

Star Vista

Northpoint City

Canberra Plaza

Le Quest

Buangkok

