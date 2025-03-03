‘It’s the little things that make all the difference’: KFC staff at Keat Hong Mall warms customer’s heart with thoughtful note

KFC staff at Keat Hong leaves heartfelt note in customer’s meal, warms netizens’ hearts

A small yet thoughtful act of kindness from a KFC staff member at Keat Hong Mall has gone viral, proving that even the simplest gestures can make someone’s day.

On Sunday (2 March), Reddit user @gryzzdark shared their pleasant surprise after ordering a $5 Saver American Twister breakfast meal via self-collection at the fast food chain’s branch at Keat Hong Mall.

Customer finds heartwarming note in KFC meal order

Upon reaching home, they discovered a typed out note attached to their hashbrown wrapper, with a heartfelt message:

Hope you enjoy your meal! Have a blissful day ahead. From: KFC Keat Hong.

There was also a smiley sticker pasted on the note.

This simple but meaningful gesture prompted the Reddit user to share their experience on the subreddit r/singapore, where netizens responded warmly.

Netizens shower praise on KFC staff

The post quickly gained traction on r/singapore, with many praising the KFC employee’s kindness.

“It’s the little things that make all the difference,” one commenter wrote, echoing the sentiment of appreciation expressed by many.

Another commenter reminisced about a similar experience at KFC’s NTU North Spine Plaza outlet, where an uncle working there used to distribute notes of encouragement to students during exams.

Sadly, the NTU outlet has since closed.

A user even speculated that the kind staff member might be “Famous Uncle Patrick” from NTU KFC, known for his warm gestures.

Others simply gushed over the sweet act, calling it a “great way to end the day”.

Also read: S’pore Couple Serves KFC During Wedding Banquet, Both Bride & Groom Fans Of The Chain

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @gryzzdark on Reddit & KFC on Facebook for illustration purposes only.