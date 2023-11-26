Couple Serves KFC During Wedding Banquet As Both Bride & Groom Are Fans Of The Chain

KFC Sponsors S$2,300 Of Couple’s Wedding, Including Unique Fried Chicken Bouquet

Unconventional locations for weddings seem to be gaining in popularity, with some couples choosing to get married at McDonald’s or Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

One couple, however, held their wedding at a ballroom in a SAFRA clubhouse — but served guests KFC.

The fast-food chain reportedly even sponsored part of their expenses.

They did this because both the bride and groom are reportedly fans of their fried chicken.

Bride raves over KFC wedding of her dreams

Photos of the wedding were posted on Facebook by the bride, Ms Wong Liang Le.

Describing it as the “KFC-themed wedding of my dreams”, she said it was really cool to have KFC as part of her “unique and super memorable” special day.

A video showed buffet trays full of KFC’s fried chicken.

The beaming bride also shared a photo of herself carrying a bridal bouquet not of flowers, but fried chicken.

The bride can also be seen “throwing” the tasty bouquet to friend, as is the custom.

Bride reached out to KFC as she loves their food

The unforgettable event came about when Ms Wong, 32, reached out to KFC as she was preparing for her wedding, reported Shin Min Daily News.

As she loves to eat KFC, she’d hoped that her nuptials would be related to the fast-food chain in some way.

Thus, she emailed them asking for a souvenir of some sort, but never expected them to offer to sponsor half of their food.

They also provided some decor to be used as a photo backdrop.

KFC sponsored wedding to the tune of S$2,300

A KFC manager told Shin Min that they were touched by the inspiring story of Ms Wong, who is confined to a wheelchair due to a condition that disrupts the normal functioning of the blood vessels in her brain.

Despite her illness, she started a dropshipping business, got a double degree in accounting and business, and completed the Chartered Accountant Professional Diploma Course (ACCA) last year.

As she’s also a loyal KFC customer, the company decided to show their appreciation by helping her out with her wedding.

He revealed that the chain spent S$2,300 to sponsor the wedding, including providing fried chicken and the inimitable fried chicken bouquet.

Couple’s 1st date was at KFC

As for what the groom thought of the wedding, it turns out he fully approved of it — because he likes to eat KFC too.

In fact, the couple’s first date was at KFC.

Mr Xie Peng (transliterated from Mandarin), a 40-year-old software engineer, told Shin Min that he was happy when Ms Wong suggested they meet for the first time at KFC.

As they got to know each other via a dating app, he felt that they had something in common even before they had met in person.

While many prospective partners would frown upon going for a date at a fast-food outlet, the fact that Ms Wong suggested KFC also meant that she was unpretentious, he said.

She had told him about her condition from the beginning and he didn’t mind continuing to chat.

After they met up, they found that they got along well and had similar life goals, so they decided to get married within the same year.

A love match that started with fried chicken

We applaud KFC for making their happy occasion even more memorable.

Their story is proof that one doesn’t need much for a successful love match — just two compatible hearts and a place where you both love to meet up.

We wish the couple a blessed and happy marriage.

