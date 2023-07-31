Couple Holds Wedding At McDonald’s West Coast, Wife Initially Suggested Venue As A Joke

Couple Holds Wedding At McDonald’s West Coast Outlet On 19 July

Many couples dream of having a grand wedding ceremony in a nice location, but one couple decided to buck the trend and head to a McDonald’s for their ceremony instead.

What started as a joke by Yong Yong Qing led her to get married to Elson Tong at McDonald’s West Coast after he loved the idea.

They spent around S$2,000 on the wedding, which took about two months to prepare.

Wedding at McDonald’s West Coast attended by close friends & family

The wedding took place on 19 July, attended by 55 members of their families and close friends.

It was an intimate gathering, as the couple wanted to spend time celebrating with their loved ones.

Banquets usually don’t give the couple enough time or opportunity to mingle with the guests, Mr Tong explained.

The wedding ceremony included everything you’d expect, from a walk-in, with Ms Yong escorted by her father, to the solemnisation.

Of course, this being a McDonald’s wedding, there was McDonald’s themed wedding decor.

We don’t think McDonald’s holds weddings often, but they certainly made an effort to make their venue suitable for one.

Wedding shoot with iconic McDonald’s architecture

Of course, with a wedding held at a McDonald’s, there was no way the couple could miss out on having their wedding shoot there too.

This led to some props you normally would never expect, such as Ronald McDonald’s iconic giant red boots.

Of course, you can’t miss out on photos with the Golden Arches too.

Idea initially began as a joke

Mr Tong explained that the idea began as a joke when he jested about marrying a buttermilk crispy chicken burger.

When Ms Yong heard that, she suggested jokingly that they get married at McDonald’s instead.

Surprisingly, Mr Tong agreed. “I love it! Zero objection,” he told MS News about his reaction.

When the couple was searching for a place to hold their wedding, they shortlisted McDonald’s party hubs among other venues.

Ms Yong wanted an outdoor-themed garden wedding, and the West Coast McDonald’s fit the bill.

“We looked at other cafes but ultimately decided that McDonald’s fit our personality more,” Mr Tong said.

They booked the venue in May and decided to hold it on a weekday when it’d be less crowded.

In the end, the wedding took two months to prepare and S$2,000, including S$700 to book the venue.

“We were stressed about the decorations and how the venue would eventually look because we bought the decorations from Taobao to save money,” Mr Tong said.

“But a huge shoutout goes out to our family and friends who helped out with the decorations and made it look even better than we had imagined!”

Will hold a banquet next year, didn’t accept angbaos for ROM

Though the wedding appears as unconventional as weddings can get, the couple stated they’re not abandoning traditions.

“In respect for our elders, we’re holding the tea ceremony and having a separate banquet next year,” Mr Tong noted.

The couple also didn’t accept any angbaos for the wedding as they intended the ceremony to be a little gift to their loved ones.

And you’d be surprised to know that the couple only eats at McDonald’s once or twice a month.

But it’s mainly in the name of health that they don’t eat there more.

“Who doesn’t love McDonald’s?” Mr Tong laughed.

With their BTO and honeymoon coming up next year, we wish the couple a blessed and happy marriage.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @maxilited on Instagram.