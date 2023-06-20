Couple Holds ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Themed Wedding At Gardens By The Bay, Includes Live Performances & Red Carpet

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Filipino Couple Throws ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Wedding In Singapore, Leaves Guests Impressed

Many couples are often willing to go all out to make their wedding day a memorable one.

One Filipino couple certainly did this when they turned their wedding dreams into reality with a ceremony at Gardens by the Bay — and yes, it was inspired by the film ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

Their wedding ceremony, which took place on Sunday (18 June), also had live performances and dress codes for guests.

The bride’s sister, Mary, took to TikTok to share snippets of the magnificent event.

Needless to say, the grand ceremony became the talk of the town amongst their guests, who hailed from countries such as Australia, the United States, and the Philippines.

Filipino couple hosts ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ wedding at Gardens by the Bay

In her video, Mary shared the gorgeous flower arrangements welcoming guests to the ceremony.

The stunning floral arch and blooms that lined the aisle were reminiscent of the decorations that embellished Araminta and Colin’s wedding venue in the film.

To match the breathtaking display, guests in attendance were dressed to the nines according to a pre-set dress code by the couple.

In true Hollywood fashion, guests could pose for pictures against a red carpet backdrop before entering the venue.

The stunning set-up perfectly complemented the dazzling lights of the Singapore skyline in the background.

It also contributed to the luxurious atmosphere as guests dined over candlelit tables under the shadows of the Supertrees.

In addition, a lion dance performance during the dinner provided some lively entertainment.

There was even a mesmerising live ribbon dance performance that accompanied the colourful festivities.

Mary told MS News that a painter was on the scene to record the remarkable night as well.

In line with their ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ theme, the couple also invited a jazz singer to perform for the crowd.

The whimsical wedding was wrapped up by alcohol and dancing with friends and family.

Couple spent 8 months planning wedding inspired by bride’s favourite movie

Speaking to MS News, Mary shared that her 26-year-old sister, JM, and the 31-year-old groom, Abbie, are both from the Philippines.

When asked why they decided to adopt the theme of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, Mary explained that the film is her family’s “comfort movie”.

She added that what inspired them the most were the colourful palette and birds of paradise flowers — the bride’s favourite bloom — that feature prominently in the wedding decor.

Of course, putting such a spectacular wedding together did not come easy.

The couple spent eight months meticulously planning the event with local wedding planner Rosette Designs & Co.

However, as we can all see, all their hard work paid off beautifully.

Wedding was ‘the talk of the town’

To ensure that their guests were outfitted appropriately for the occasion, the dress code for male guests was the ‘Barong Tagalog’, a national costume from the Philippines which Mary described as “an elegant hybrid of Filipino and Spanish clothing styles”.

On the other hand, female guests came in colourful formal tea-length dresses.

As for the couple, the bride donned Vera Wang while the groom wore a suit by Filipino designer AJ Javier.

Unsurprisingly, Mary told MS News that her sister’s wedding was the “talk of the town”.

She quipped,

Guests that flew in from the Philippines, Australia, and the United States are calling it a wedding of the century in the Philippines. Surely the aunties will be gossiping about it just like they did in the movie.

With the glamorous and elaborately on-theme ceremony they held, this was probably the most memorable ceremony the guests had attended.

What do you think of the ceremony? Would you hold a themed wedding inspired by your favourite film as well? Let us know in the comments.

That said, we wish the couple a happy marriage ahead. We’re glad they got to accomplish their ‘Crazy Rich Asian’ wedding dreams.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @marygolezmf on TikTok and courtesy of Mary.