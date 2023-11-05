Couple Holds Wedding Celebration At Ya Kun Outlet, They Serve Guests Kaya Toast & Kopi Peng

Couple Has Wedding With Friends & Family At Ya Kun Kaya Toast Outlet

For most couples, a wedding is a pretty important milestone to reach while spending their lives together. As such, they’d naturally want to celebrate it with as much aplomb as it deserves.

However, one couple in Singapore decided to have their wedding at a Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet.

Ya Kun might not be the most glamorous event venue, but it’s certainly a memorable place for many couples — as this wedding ceremony showed.

Guests were served kaya toast for the occasion — obviously — and the newlyweds also held a photoshoot within the eatery’s premises.

Couple has wedding at Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet

Posting to TikTok, the OP, who was a friend of the couple, shared footage of the event which took place at a Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlet in Far East Square.

The video starts by showing the eatery decked out in decorations of flower bouquets, with staff still manning the counter.

The centrepiece involved a bouquet of sunflowers, roses and other flowers, next to a set of two rings.

Eventually, the wedding began with the bride and groom walking down the aisle hand-in-hand.

They slid each other’s rings on in front of the officiator, before showing them off for the camera.

Numerous guests were seated around the venue at tables and chairs usually reserved for customers.

With low-hanging fans and yellow-hued lights, the event boasted a certain old-fashioned aura reminiscent of coffeeshops in the past.

The couple also posed for a photoshoot around the outlet, excitedly walking around for pictures.

Guests served eatery’s iconic kaya toast

It was then time to serve the guests and the outlet definitely did not disappoint.

Staff prepared hot beverages and plates of their iconic kaya toast off their menu, which the guests seemed to love.

As for those who preferred something cooler in the warm weather, they opted for iced drinks as well.

The bride and groom themselves also participated in handing out the food to them, holding up the plates of toast to the camera.

Finally sitting down and digging into their meal, they posed for the camera, clearly jubilant with having pulled off the event.

The video of the ceremony has since gained attention on TikTok with many expressing their appreciation for it.

One user even described the event as “goals.”

Others praised the concept behind the ceremony.

Of course, there were those who wondered what could have caused the couple to decide to host their ceremony at such an eatery.

Regardless of the reasons behind doing so, it was certainly a wholesome event — made all the more special by the backdrop of Ya Kun Kaya Toast’s iconic kaya toast.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the matter.

