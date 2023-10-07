S’pore Couple Has Star Wars-Themed Wedding, Bridesmaids & Groomsmen Greet Them With Lightsabers

Couple Has Lightsabers At Star Wars-Themed Wedding

A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people, so couples would understandably want theirs to be special. One couple in Singapore took the chance to have a Star Wars-themed wedding, creating quite literally an out-of-this-world experience.

They involved close family members and friends, all of whom lit up the occasion with individual lightsabers.

A unique event unlike any other, it was certainly a memorable day for everyone in attendance.

Couple adopts Star Wars theme for Malay wedding

A TikTok post by @2rahhh on Friday (6 Oct) went viral, showcasing a special moment from a Malay wedding in Singapore.

The video starts with young children leading the walk-in, except instead of flowers, they carry lightsabers while donning beautiful white dresses and baju Melayu.

The bridesmaids and groomsmen follow quickly after, carrying red lightsabers to match their dresses and blue lightsabers respectively.

Upon getting into position, they hold their lightsabers at an angle in front of them to form a majestic archway of sorts for the bride and groom to walk through.

Below, clouds of white smoke cover the floor, giving the sense that they’re in a totally different realm. The happy couple appears shortly later, carrying their own lightsabers.

As the groom touches his lightsaber to the archway, it parts to let the pair walk through.

Groom owns Star Wars shop

Speaking to MS News, the groom, Mr Endra Mustaffa, shared that he owns The Space Cantina Company, an online shop selling Star Wars merch.

His intergalactic wedding took place at Four Points Sheraton Hotel on 9 Sep, long before the video made its way to TikTok.

Since he runs a Star Wars-themed business, Mr Endra was able to sponsor all the lightsabers used at his wedding. A fan of the franchise since young, he managed to convince his wife to go along with the theme for their special day.

The decision turned out to be a good one as everyone cheered when they appeared with their lightsabers, though most guests probably already expected this from Mr Endra.

Nevertheless, he described the experience as “magical” and was thankful to the bridesmaids and groomsmen for doing their best to ensure everything happened without a hitch.

The group comprising the couple’s secondary school friends apparently only rehearsed the walk-in the night before.

When asked what he’d tell couples thinking of doing something unique for their wedding, Mr Endra said, “Just go for it! Weddings are once in a lifetime so gotta make sure you make it memorable!”

If you’d like to check out the different Star Wars merch his company has on offer, you may visit their website here. Here’s wishing the couple a blissful marriage.

