FairPrice to sell durians for S$1.95 each at selected outlets, limited to first 300 customers daily

FairPrice will be selling durians for S$1.95 each at selected outlets, limited to 300 customers daily

Durian lovers, this one’s for you. As the king of fruits makes its seasonal comeback, FairPrice is rolling out a jaw-dropping deal that’s bound to send fans into a frenzy.

From 13 June, selected FairPrice outlets will be selling whole Kampung durians for just S$1.95 each — but only for the first 300 customers daily.

Yes, you read that right. A whole durian for under two bucks.

FairPrice offering durians for just S$1.95 on limited first come, first served basis

In a press release, FairPrice shared that each Kampung durian, weighing between 600g to 800g, will go for just S$1.95.

But this budget-friendly durian bonanza is only happening at two outlets:

FairPrice 212 Bedok North Street 1 (13 to 15 June)

(13 to 15 June) FairPrice Kangkar Mall (20 to 22 June)

Sales start at 9am daily, and it’s strictly first come, first served — so if you want to score a steal, don’t sleep in.

Each customer will be limited to two durians, to keep things fair.

Premium varieties also offered at regular prices

If Kampung durians aren’t enough to satisfy your cravings, FairPrice is also offering premium varieties, though not at the same wallet-friendly price.

The premium selections include:

Musang Wang

King of King

Red Prawn

While prices for these will be standard, they’re perfect if you’re looking to treat yourself.

Featured images courtesy of FairPrice.