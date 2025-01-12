Police in bulletproof vests activated after man brandishes knife at Whampoa coffee shop

Man reportedly brandishes knife after getting into dispute at Whampoa coffee shop

Peeved after being involved in a dispute at a kopitiam in Whampoa, a man went home and returned with a large knife.

This caused the police to be activated in response to the incident at Block 81 Whampoa Drive, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man brandishes knife & shouts at uncle at Whampoa coffee shop

An eyewitness named only as 38-year-old Chen Junhan (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that he had been enjoying a foot massage last Friday (10 Jan) night when he heard a commotion from the coffee shop opposite.

He saw a group of drinkers having an argument. One of them was brandishing a watermelon knife and shouting at an uncle.

Soon, about a dozen police officers arrived at the coffee shop.

Photos Mr Chen shared riot police wearing bulletproof vests at the location.

Police still at Whampoa kopitiam at 1am

Mr Chen went back to his massage, which ended at about 1am the next morning.

When he emerged, he saw that the police were still there.

Another photo he took showed several officers interviewing men who are believed to part of the drinking group.

Alcohol bottles and ice buckets could be seen on the tables nearby.

The police also went to a flat in the block opposite for a long time, Mr Chen said.

He didn’t know what they were investigating.

Man is regular customer of coffee shop

Mr Chen, who occasionally visits the massage parlour, said he usually sees people drinking till late into the night at the coffee shop.

Staff told him that the man who brandished the knife drinks at the coffee shop almost every week.

He also visits the massage parlour regularly so staff there all recognise him.

No one injured in incident

Shin Min understands that the man who brandished the knife had returned home to retrieve it after getting into an argument with another man.

He then put the knife back in his flat.

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.