Mercedes driver & 2 passengers flee on foot after backing away from roadblock in Geylang, police tracing them

Mercedes driver & 2 passengers abandoned vehicle in Geylang with engine running

A Mercedes driver and two passengers fled on foot, leaving the car behind, after backing away from a roadblock in Geylang.

The incident took place on Friday (4 April) evening, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Mercedes left at road junction in Geylang with engine running

A Shin Min reader alerted the paper that a white Mercedes had been left at the junction of Lorong 21 Geylang and Sims Avenue, with its engine running.

A large police presence was also at the scene, having cordoned off part of the road.

At least four police vehicles and two Traffic Police motorcycles were spotted, with officers wearing gloves and holding evidence bags searching the car and taking photos.

Mercedes driver & passengers ran in different directions from Geylang junction

A 28-year-old aircon maintenance worker named only as Mr Huang told Shin Min that he was driving behind the Mercedes when he saw its driver and two passengers alight and run away in separate directions.

One of them dashed across the road to a shop opposite, while another went off to the left.

As police were not chasing them at the time, he was puzzled as to why they fled the scene.

A 33-year-old fruit store employee named Mr Fang said he heard car horns sounding and a man in his 30s running “very fast” past his shop, leaving the Mercedes blocking the junction.

The police arrived about 20 minutes later, he added.

Mercedes driver & passengers seen fleeing in Geylang, one took a bag from the car

Dashcam footage obtained by Shin Min showed the Mercedes driving at high speed down Lorong 21 and then coming to a stop at the junction.

Three people then got out of the car.

One of them, who alighted from the right, ran to the left side of the car and took out a bag. He then ran away towards the left.

Police CCTV cameras were observed to be at the location.

Mercedes reversed away from police roadblock

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the Traffic Police was conducting a roadblock along Lorong 14 Geylang, towards Guillemard Road, at about 8pm on 4 April.

They spotted a car reversing away from the roadblock, it added.

Subsequently, the car was abandoned by its driver and passengers along Lorong 21 Geylang.

Efforts to trace the driver and the passengers are underway, SPF said, adding that police investigations are ongoing.

