GE2025: Ex-SAF Chief of Staff Goh Pei Ming & former Transport Ministry director Foo Cexiang spotted in Punggol

GE2025: Goh Pei Ming and Foo Cexiang spotted in Punggol with PAP MPs

As Singapore gears up for the next General Election, political watchers have their eyes fixed on Punggol — and two new faces are now stirring up speculation.

On 6 April, former SAF Chief of Staff – Joint Staff Goh Pei Ming, 42, and ex-Transport Ministry director Foo Cexiang, 40, were seen walking the ground in the newly formed Punggol GRC alongside heavyweight MPs.

Their appearance at multiple grassroots events has sparked chatter that the pair may be part of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) next slate of candidates.

Goh Pei Ming & Foo Cexiang seen at Punggol events

According to The Straits Times, both men were spotted at a DBS Bank community event with several Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC MPs — including Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Senior Ministers of State Janil Puthucheary and Desmond Tan, Minister of State Sun Xueling, Mr Sharael Taha, and Ms Yeo Wan Ling.

Speaking to the media, Mr Goh shared that he had been shadowing Dr Janil, attending block visits and community parties to get a feel of the area.

“It’s really vibrant. I like it here very much,” he said, adding that he recently attended an event with Ms Sun and would be meeting more residents with Ms Yeo in the coming week.

Mr Foo, on the other hand, shared that he joined the Punggol grassroots network as a volunteer on 2 April, and was attending the event in that capacity.

“We’ve met quite a number of residents and it has been great interacting with them. Overall, I think we’ve had quite a positive response, and we’ve had good conversations with them on what they love about Punggol,” said Mr Foo.

Both men spotted in Facebook photo with Dr Janil

Their appearance comes hot on the heels of a 4 April Facebook photo showing Mr Foo and Mr Goh posing with Dr Janil and grassroots volunteers.

Another 5 April photo showed Mr Goh with Ms Sun and other volunteers at a community event in Punggol West Community Square.

When asked directly if they would be contesting in the upcoming election, both Mr Goh and Mr Foo declined to comment.

Dr Janil told the media that he, Ms Sun, and Ms Yeo plan to continue working together in Punggol GRC. He added that potential new candidates are being given time to gain ground experience and connect with residents.

New Punggol GRC expected to be hotly contested

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee’s changes on 11 March merged parts of Punggol and Punggol West SMC to create the new Punggol GRC — expected to be a hotly contested battleground between PAP and the Workers’ Party.

Both Mr Goh and Mr Foo left their respective public service roles just days before stepping onto the ground: Mr Goh departed the SAF on 31 March, where he also served as Inspector-General and Chief Sustainability Officer, while Mr Foo left the Transport Ministry on 1 April, having overseen private and future mobility projects for over a decade.

SMU law professor Eugene Tan suggested in a recent ST report that MPs Dr Janil, Ms Sun, and Ms Yeo will likely remain on the PAP ticket. However, the question remains as to who will fill the fourth seat in the four-member constituency.

Valerie Lee also spotted engaging with residents

Also turning heads was Ms Valerie Lee, Sembcorp’s head of corporate affairs, who was seen engaging residents at the event alongside Pasir Ris–Punggol MPs.

Ms Lee has made previous appearances in Pasir Ris, West Coast, and East Coast GRCs, and told the media that she is a volunteer in Pasir Ris.

When asked if she will be involved in the upcoming general election, she said: “Anything can happen from now, all the way to Nomination Day. But we’ll do our best wherever we go.”

