30-year-old S’porean suspected to be linked to Cambodia scam ring arrested during raid

Singaporean man arrested over Cambodia-based scam syndicate linked to S$53M losses

A 30-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested in connection with an organised criminal group (OCG) based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, believed to be behind large-scale impersonation scams targeting victims in Singapore.

According to a press release published on Tuesday (5 May) by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the man, identified as Ngiam Siow Jui, was arrested by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) before being repatriated to Singapore on 4 May.

He is expected to be charged in court on 6 May, the SPF said.

Meanwhile, according to the Judiciary website, his hearing is scheduled for 13 May.

Among 34 suspects sought by SPF

The OCG is believed to be involved in at least 535 reported scam cases, with total losses amounting to about S$53 million.

Police said the syndicate operated out of a scam compound in Phnom Penh, which had previously been disrupted during a joint operation between SPF and Cambodian authorities on 9 Sept, 2025.

Following his return to Singapore, Ngiam was arrested and will face one charge of facilitating the commission of a serious offence under the Organised Crime Act 2015.

If convicted, he could face up to five years’ jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

Ngiam is among 34 initial suspects sought by SPF as part of ongoing investigations.

Two more Singaporeans still at large

In addition to Ngiam’s arrest, SPF revealed that further action has been taken against other suspected members of the syndicate.

On 25 March, 2026, Interpol Red Notices were issued against two other Singaporean men believed to be involved:

Jonathan Boneta, 27

Lee Ding Hao, 33

Both men are currently overseas and remain at large.

SPF said it will continue working closely with international law enforcement partners to track down those involved in scams targeting Singapore.

Members of the public with information on the suspects’ whereabouts are urged to contact the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit tips online.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: M’sian linked to Cambodia scam syndicate arrested while entering S’pore via Woodlands Checkpoint