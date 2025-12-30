M’sian linked to Cambodia scam syndicate arrested while entering S’pore via Woodlands Checkpoint

Malaysian linked to scam syndicate based in Cambodia charged on 30 Dec

A Malaysian man linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate has been arrested while entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Goh Eugene, 24, was charged in court on Tuesday (30 Dec), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

Malaysian believed to be Cambodia scam syndicate member

Goh was arrested on Sunday (28 Dec) by SPF’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He was identified through ongoing investigations against an Organised Criminal Group (OCG) based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He is believed to be a member of this group, which is purportedly involved in government official impersonation scams targeting victims in Singapore, with at least 438 reported cases involving at least S$41 million in losses.

Malaysian charged in court

Goh was charged in court on Tuesday (30 Dec) with one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked OCG.

The offence, under Section 12(2)(b) of the Organised Crime Act 2015, carries up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$100,000.

Syndicate uncovered on 9 Sept

The scam syndicate was uncovered during a joint operation with the Cambodian police on 9 Sept, leading to the arrest of 15 suspects in Singapore — 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians, and one Filipina.

SPF also issued prohibition-of-disposal orders and seized assets linked to the syndicate as part of ongoing investigations.

Goh was not on the list at the time.

30 suspects still at large

So far, three Singaporeans have been nabbed: Lee Jian Hao Jayen, Wayne Soh You Chen, and Sie Eng Fa Brian. Lee was charged on 5 Dec while Soh and Sie were charged on 17 Nov.

One of the Malaysian suspects, Bernard Goh Yie Shen, was also charged on 18 Nov.

That leaves 24 Singaporean and six Malaysian suspects still at large — including alleged mastermind, 32-year-old Singaporean Ng Wei Liang.