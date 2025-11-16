2 S’poreans linked to Cambodia scam syndicate deported to S’pore & arrested, will be charged

Singaporeans linked to scam syndicate arrested separately in Cambodia & Thailand

Two Singaporeans who were linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate have been nabbed and deported to Singapore.

Wayne Soh You Chen, 27, and Sie Eng Fa, Brian, 32, were arrested upon arrival and will be charged, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release sent to MS News on Sunday (16 Nov).

Arrests follow cross-border collaboration

Soh was arrested in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, by the Cambodian National Police (CNP).

Sie was arrested in Khon Kaen, Thailand, during a raid by the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

Their arrests came after SPF, RTP, and CNP took part in “close collaboration and intelligence-sharing”, SPF said.

SPF extended its appreciation to RTP and CNP for their strong support.

Singaporeans arrested, to be charged on 17 Nov

Both men were deported and arrived in Singapore on Sunday.

They were arrested upon arrival, and will be charged in court on Monday (17 Nov) with facilitating the commission of a serious offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked Organised Criminal Group.

The offence, under Section 12(2)(b) of the Organised Crime Act 2015, carries up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$100,000.

Arrested Singaporeans linked to Cambodia scam syndicate busted on 9 Sept

Soh and Sie are among 27 Singaporeans suspected of being members of a scam syndicate operating from a compound in Phnom Penh.

The syndicate is believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting victims in Singapore, with at least 438 reported cases involving at least S$41 million in losses.

It was uncovered during a joint SPF-CNP operation on 9 Sept, leading to the arrest of 15 suspects in Singapore — 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Filipina.

25 S’poreans remain at large

However, SPF said on 29 Oct that it was looking for 34 more suspected members of the syndicate — 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians.

They are believed to have operated out of the same scam compound in Phnom Penh.

With the arrests of Soh and Sie, 25 Singaporean suspects remain at large, as well as the seven Malaysians.

One of the Singaporeans is alleged mastermind Ng Wei Liang, 32.

SPF pledged to continue to work closely with foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend those who perpetrate scams.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts should call the SPF Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it via the SPF I-Witness portal. All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.