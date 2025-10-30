27 more S’poreans linked to Cambodia scam syndicate allegedly behind S$41M of losses

Police looking for 27 Singaporeans & 7 Malaysians linked to Cambodia scam syndicate

27 more Singaporeans, as well as seven more Malaysians, have been linked to a scam syndicate operating in Cambodia that is believed to be responsible for losses of at least S$41 million.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is working with international counterparts to locate and arrest them, it said in a news release on Wednesday (29 Oct).

9 Sept operation led to arrest of 12 Singaporeans linked with scam syndicate

The syndicate, believed to be operating from a compound in Phnom Penh, was involved in Government Official Impersonation Scams targeting Singapore victims, SPF said.

It is believed to have been responsible for at least 438 scam cases, with at least S$41 million in losses.

On 9 Sept, a joint operation conducted by SPF and the Cambodian National Police (CNP) led to the arrest of 15 suspects in Singapore — 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Filipina.

They were charged on 11 Sept and 12 Sept with being members of a locally linked organised criminal group (OCG).

27 more Singaporeans allegedly operated out of Cambodia scam syndicate compound

Following the initial enforcement operation in Cambodia, SPF identified 34 more alleged members of the syndicate after conducting additional investigations and gathering evidence in Cambodia.

The 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians are believed to have operated out of the same scam compound in Phnom Penh.

The photos, names and nationalities of the suspects were listed by the SPF in their news release.

Interpol Red Notices to be issued against all 34 suspects

Warrants of arrest have been issued against all 34 suspects, SPF said.

As they are not in Singapore, SPF is working with Interpol to issue Red Notices against them.

Red Notices are a request from Interpol to law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a person.

Investigations against the syndicate are also ongoing, with SPF vowing to “spare no effort to pursue criminals who base their operations locally or overseas and target Singapore”, adding:

We will work closely with foreign law enforcement agencies to bring them to justice.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call the SPF hotline at 1800-255-000 or submit information to https://www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

