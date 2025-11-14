2 S’poreans deported from Thailand & Cambodia, both allegedly involved with scam syndicates

Both men charged for scam-related offences after getting deported to Singapore

Two Singaporean men, believed to be involved with transnational scam syndicates, have been arrested after being deported from Thailand and Cambodia.

The pair were charged with scam-related offences on Thursday (13 Nov).

First man deported from Thailand after escaping from Myanmar

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the first suspect — identified as Ong Kwang Wee — was caught by the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok.

Ong was allegedly part of a scam syndicate based in Myanmar.

The Singapore Police Force said the scam syndicate had purportedly targeted Singaporeans with Government Official Impersonation Scams (GOIS).

Investigations showed that Ong travelled to Myanmar and had been involved with the scam centre there in various administrative functions.

He allegedly fled to Thailand after the centre was raided by the Myanmar authorities.

Ong was immediately arrested upon arriving in Singapore on Tuesday (11 Nov).

In addition to his involvement with the scam syndicate, he is believed to have given criminal syndicates access to his bank account, enabling them to move suspicious funds using the account.

Second man was alleged translator for scam syndicate

The second man, identified as Seah Jian Hao, was arrested by the Cambodia National Police for also being part of a transnational scam syndicate.

The syndicate committed telecommunication fraud from Krong Bavet, a city in Cambodia.

Investigations showed that Seah likely served as a translator for the syndicate.

The General Department of Immigration of Cambodia assisted the SPF in deporting him, and he was arrested upon his arrival in Singapore on Tuesday (11 Nov).

His bank accounts in Singapore were also believed to have been used to receive illicit funds from scams.

Both charged on 13 Nov

Both men were charged on Friday (13 Nov).

According to The Straits Times (ST), Ong was given one charge for abetment to commit unauthorised access to computer material.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, Seah was charged with one count of abetment by conspiracy to cheat, and another count of possessing property reasonably suspected to be benefits from criminal conduct.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

For possessing property reasonably suspected to be benefits from criminal conduct, Seah faces up to 3 years jail, a fine of no more than S$150,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from SPF.