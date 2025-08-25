S’porean man arrested for allegedly hacking into FairPrice & Zalora accounts, was jailed in Thailand & deported

S’porean accused of hacking FairPrice & Zalora accounts to make S$25K of fraudulent purchases

A 34-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested for alleged hacking after being deported from Thailand.

In a news release on Monday (25 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said Ong Jian Zhen had allegedly hacked into NTUC FairPrice and Zalora accounts.

He was 1st charged on 8 Oct 2021 but skipped bail

Ong’s trouble with the law started on 8 Oct 2021, when he was charged in court for a separate offence.

But after he was released on bail, he absconded and did not attend subsequent court hearings.

The State Courts issued a warrant of arrest against him on 8 Sept 2022.

SPF worked with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace him.

Reports made over hacking of NTUC FairPrice and Zalora accounts

Meanwhile, multiple customer accounts on NTUC FairPrice and Zalora were reported to have been hacked.

These reports were made between July and November 2022.

The hacked accounts were used to make at least S$25,000 of fraudulent purchases.

Ong had allegedly worked with at least six other people on these crimes.

He escapes again after being arrested in Thailand

In October 2022, Ong was arrested in Thailand for entering the country using a fake passport, reported the Bangkok Post.

However, he again escaped after being released on bail.

He was finally tracked down by the Thai police and arrested at a condominium in Bangkok in Janurary 2023.

Drugs found in his room

A 28-year-old Thai woman was arrested together with him. Officers then found drugs including crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and Erimin 5 in the room.

Police also seized an electronic scale and three bank accounts.

Ong thus landed in more trouble — he and the woman were charged with possession of illicit drugs.

SPF said he was jailed in Thailand for both drug-related and immigration offences.

Man deported to S’pore, arrested upon arrival

Ong was released from prison in Thailand on 30 July 2025, and detained at the immigration detention centre.

He was deported to Singapore on Monday (25 Aug), with the Royal Thai Police (RTP) helping to facilitate his deportation.

SPF Cybercrime Command Commander Paul Tay thanked RTP for their “strong support and assistance” in arresting and deporting him.

He was subsequently arrested upon his arrival in Singapore on the same day.

Ong to be charged over hacking FairPrice & Zalora

Ong will be charged in court on Tuesday (26 Aug) for unauthorised access to computer material under Section 3(1) of the Computer Misuse Act 1993.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$5,000.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tay sounded a warning to offenders who think they can escape punishment in Singapore, saying:

Criminals can run but we will spare no effort to hunt them down and bring them to justice.

