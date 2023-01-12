S’porean Hacker Arrested In Bangkok, Stole Social Media Accounts To Buy Goods Online

Singaporean Hacker Arrested In Bangkok Condominium After Entering Country Illegally

Hackers, under the guise of internet anonymity, go largely untraced as they go about committing their crimes.

Fortunately, the law managed to catch up with this Singaporean hacker, who was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 32-year-old man was taken into custody following a hacking spree where he used other people’s accounts to purchase goods online.

He was also wanted for entering the country using a fake passport.

Besides the hacker, the police also arrested a Thai woman for possessing illicit drugs.

Singaporean hacker was a wanted man after using fake passport

According to the Bangkok Post, Thai police arrested 32-year-old Singaporean Ong Jian Zhen at a condominium in the Huai Kwang district in Bangkok on Thursday (12 Jan).

Prior to his arrest, Ong was already wanted for entering the country using a fake passport.

Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had also contacted Thai authorities to help arrest Ong.

Aside from the issue of the fake passport, Ong had also allegedly stolen social media accounts to purchase goods online.

Drugs discovered in Bangkok hotel during hacker’s arrest

Immigration police first arrested Ong on Oct 26 for entering the country with a fake passport.

However, he was soon released on bail and went dark after that.

Months later, the Thai police finally managed to track him to his room.

They then arrested Ong and a 28-year-old Thai woman, Ananyalak Chuenjai, whom The Thaiger described as his girlfriend.

Authorities later found the pair in possession of illicit drugs.

These included two sachets of ketamine, a packet of crystal methamphetamine, and one sachet of a drug called Erimin 5.

Police also seized an electronic scale and three bank accounts.

Officers have since handed the pair over to Sutthisarn police for legal proceedings.

Featured image adapted from Bangkok Post.