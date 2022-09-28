WhatsApp Users Urged To Update App Immediately, Old Versions Vulnerable To Hackers

SingCert Urges WhatsApp Users To Download Latest Version Of App Immediately To Avoid Hackers

The Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert) has issued an alert urging WhatsApp users to update the app immediately.

Old versions apparently contain two flaws which will allow hackers to take full control of the app.

Users can find the latest updates on their respective app stores. They should also enable automatic updates to ensure the latest download for the app.

WhatsApp users urged to update app

On 28 Sep, SingCert published an alert urging WhatsApp users to update their app to the latest version available.

Old versions of the app contain two significant flaws. The first of these allows a hacker to take full control of the user’s app while they make a video call.

The following WhatsApp versions are affected by this flaw:

WhatsApp for iOS and Android prior to v2.22.16.12

WhatsApp Business for iOS and Android prior to v2.22.16.12

The second vulerability targets the WhatsApp Video File Handler component. A hacker can use it to send video files to their victim, taking control of the app thereafter.

This flaw affects the following WhatsApp versions:

WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.22.16.2

WhatsApp for iOS v2.22.15.9

Currently, SingCert said there are no reports of any active exploitation of these flaws.

However, users with the affected WhatsApp versions should still update their app to the latest versions as soon as possible. Additionally, they can enable automatic updates if available to ensure the download.

Featured image adapted from Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash.