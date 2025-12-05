1 more S’porean linked to Cambodia scam syndicate deported to S’pore from Thailand & charged

Singaporean linked to scam syndicate based in Cambodia, was arrested in Thailand

One more Singaporean out of 27 linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate has been nabbed and deported to Singapore.

Lee Jian Hao, Jayen, 32, was charged in court on Friday (5 Nov), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release.

Arrest follows cross-border collaboration

Lee was arrested in Bangkok, the capital of Cambodia, by the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

His arrest came after SPF and RTP took part in “close collaboration and intelligence-sharing”, SPF said.

SPF extended its appreciation to RTP for its “unwavering support”.

Singaporean charged, faces jail & fine

Lee was deported and handed over to the SPF on Thursday (4 Dec).

He was charged in court the next day with facilitating the commission of a serious offence in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked Organised Criminal Group.

The offence, under Section 12(2)(b) of the Organised Crime Act 2015, carries up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$100,000.

Arrested Singaporean linked to Cambodia scam syndicate busted on 9 Sept

Lee is among 27 Singaporeans suspected of being members of a scam syndicate operating from a compound in Phnom Penh.

The syndicate is believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting victims in Singapore, with at least 438 reported cases involving at least S$41 million in losses.

It was uncovered during a joint operation with the Cambodian police on 9 Sept, leading to the arrest of 15 suspects in Singapore — 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians, and one Filipina.

SPF also issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the syndicate as part of ongoing investigations.

24 Singaporeans remain at large

However, SPF said on 29 Oct that it was looking for 34 more suspected members of the syndicate — 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians.

They are believed to have operated out of the same scam compound in Phnom Penh.

So far, three Singaporeans have been nabbed: Lee, Wayne Soh You Chen, and Sie Eng Fa Brian. The latter two were arrested on 16 Nov and charged on 17 Nov.

That leaves 24 Singaporeans who are still at large, including alleged mastermind Ng Wei Liang, 32.

1 Malaysian also arrested

One of the Malaysian suspects has also been nabbed, SPF said last month.

Bernard Goh Yie Shen, 24, was arrested by the Cambodian National Police (CNP) in Phnom Penh and deported to Malaysia.

Back home, he was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by the State Courts of Singapore.

He was handed over to the SPF on 17 Nov and charged on 18 Nov.

That leaves six more Malaysian suspects at large.

SPF said it will continue to work closely with foreign law enforcement partners to nab individuals committing scams against Singaporeans.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts should call the SPF Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it via the SPF I-Witness portal.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

