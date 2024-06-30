Speeding car hits van & overturns along TPE, teenager arrested for drink-driving

Speeding car overturns on TPE, 19-year-old arrested for drink-driving

On Sunday (30 June), a car crashes and overturns after speeding along the Tampines Expressway (TPE), hitting a van, and colliding with the road divider.

The SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of the incident, which reportedly happened at 5.15am.

According to The Strait Times, a 19-year-old male driver has been arrested for drink-driving following the incident.

Three people were conveyed to the hospital.

Speeding car tries to overtake, instead overturns on TPE

Multiple clips of the crash, which took place before the Elias Road exit, show a white car, purportedly a Volkswagen Golf, speeding along the middle lane of the TPE.

The car then abruptly moves to the leftmost lane. Seemingly unaware of the vehicle in front of him, the speeding Volkswagen hits the rear of a black van.

The high-speed collision sends the van spinning and colliding with the road safety divider. At the same time, sparks can be seen flying as the Volkswagen overturns.

Images of the aftermath show the Volkswagen Golf overturned in the middle of the highway.

Teenager arrested for drink-driving, 3 in hospital

The driver of the white Volkswagen, a 19-year-old male, has been arrested following the incident for suspected drink-driving.

Three people, the Volkswagen driver, a 25-year-old male van driver, and a 54-year-old male passenger, were taken to taken to Changi Hospital in a conscious state. according to the Singapore Civil Defense Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

