12-year-old boy chases after man who attempted to kidnap his younger sister at M’sia pasar malam

Boy chases after man who grabbed his younger sister

A 12-year-old boy bravely chased after a man who grabbed his younger sister while they were on their way to a pasar malam in Rawang, Selangor, Malaysia, last Thursday (29 Jan) evening.

According to World of Buzz, the incident occurred at around 6.50pm.

In a Facebook post, their father shared that his children – the young boy and a pair of 9-year-old twin girls – were walking to a night market located 500m away from their home.

Suddenly, a man ran after one of his daughters and took her into his house. The older brother then chased after them, trying to pull his sister away from the man.

Man kicks and hits girl’s head

The suspect turned aggressive after the boy started screaming for help. He allegedly stomped on, kicked, and attempted to strangle the young girl.

Fortunately, neighbours and members of the public noticed the commotion and rescued her.

“If help had arrived later, I can’t imagine what might have happened to my daughter,” the victim’s father wrote, adding that he was grateful to those who helped his children.

He explained that he normally does not allow his children to go outside by themselves, but he and his wife were unwell that day.

Victim suffers several injuries

The father revealed that his daughter suffered injuries to her chin, lips, and gums. There was also swelling on her head.

He also attached photos showing that the victim’s clothes were stained with blood and her neck had strangulation marks.

Additionally, the father shared that all three children are still traumatised by the incident.

As such, he advised other parents to take their children’s safety seriously.

Suspect tested positive for drugs

In a press statement, the Hulu Selangor District Police said they received a call regarding the incident at around 8pm on 29 Jan, stating that an underage girl was assaulted and molested by a local man.

The unemployed suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested in his home in Bukit Sentosa.

While initial checks found that he had no prior criminal record, a urine test showed that he was positive for drugs.

The suspect was then remanded for four days, from 30 Jan to 2 Feb.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

If convicted, the suspect faces up to three years in prison, caning, or both.

Featured image adapted from Malaysia Viral Trending on Facebook.