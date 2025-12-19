5-year-old girl in M’sia taken along in car theft after being left inside, found safe after 3 hours

5-year-old girl taken along in car theft in Malaysia, later found safe

A five-year-old girl in Malaysia was taken along when a car was stolen after her parents briefly left her inside the vehicle while buying breakfast.

Fortunately, she was later found safe and unharmed following a police operation that lasted about three hours.

Car stolen during breakfast errand

According to China Press, the incident occurred at around 7.24am in Kampung Lindungan, Petaling Jaya.

The girl’s parents had parked their car by the roadside and left their daughter inside while they stepped away to purchase breakfast.

When they returned shortly after, both the vehicle and the child were gone, prompting them to immediately alert the police.

Child found safe after 3 hours

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said officers moved swiftly to locate the stolen car, launching a coordinated operation and seeking assistance from members of the public.

After approximately three hours, the vehicle was traced to the Mentari Court apartment complex in Petaling Jaya.

The child was found inside the car and confirmed to be safe before being reunited with her parents.

Investigations are ongoing, with the case being probed under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

Police are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect, who had fled the scene before officers arrived.

AC Shamsudin also urged parents and caregivers to remain vigilant, cautioning against leaving young children unattended in vehicles, even for short periods, as it could lead to serious and dangerous situations.

Also read: Man in M’sia steals car with 12-year-old girl still inside, police track them down



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.