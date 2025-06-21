Man in M’sia steals car with 12-year-old girl still inside, police track them down

12-year-old girl rescued after car theft in Penang

A 12-year-old disabled girl was safely rescued in Butterworth, Penang, hours after a thief stole the car she had been left in near her father’s workshop in Penaga, reports Malaysia news outlet the New Straits Times (NST).

The shocking incident occurred around 5.30pm on Friday (20 June), when the girl’s mother briefly stepped out of the car to deliver engine oil to her husband’s workshop.

She left her daughter seated inside the vehicle with the engine still running.

However, when the woman returned moments later, both the car and her daughter had vanished.

Frantic search leads to quick arrest

According to Assistant Commissioner Anuar Abd Rahman, Chief of the Seberang Prai Utara district police, the family immediately began a desperate search, aided by a friend.

When initial attempts to locate the car failed, the mother used the Life360 mobile tracking app, which showed the location of her phone, still with her daughter, in Bagan Lalang, Butterworth.

Police from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department, supported by officers from the Butterworth police station, acted swiftly on the tip-off.

A male suspect in his 60s was arrested at the scene.

AC Anuar added that the suspect had a criminal record involving seven past offences and 11 drug-related charges.

Girl found safe after ordeal

The girl was found in the stolen vehicle and had not been harmed.

She was immediately taken to Kepala Batas Hospital for a full medical check-up.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code (theft of a motor vehicle) and Section 363 (kidnapping).

Police have urged members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have additional information to come forward.

