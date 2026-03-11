SPF charges man over alleged theft of S$750 & 3 bank cards on Scoot flight, theft foiled by cabin crew

Man charged for theft on Scoot flight from Singapore, allegedly took victim’s bag from overhead compartment

Earlier today (11 March), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) charged a man with alleged theft on a Scoot flight to Jakarta.

Fortunately, a cabin crew member foiled the theft of the cash and bank cards after noticing the accused’s suspicious behaviour.

Man took victim’s bag from overhead compartment during Scoot flight

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the incident occurred between 10.45am and 11.45am on 2 Oct 2025.

The accused, 50-year-old Chinese national Ren Bin, was on a Scoot flight TR268 from Singapore to Jakarta, Indonesia.

According to police, Ren Bin left his assigned seat during the flight, walked several rows ahead, and removed a fellow passenger’s bag from an overhead compartment.

He then purportedly took the bag back to his seat and rummaged through it.

Ren Bin is accused of stealing S$750 in cash and three bank cards from the victim’s wallet before returning the bag to the overhead compartment.

Cabin crew notices suspicious behaviour

A cabin crew member, Mr Muhammad Fariz Bin Johari, reportedly noticed the man’s “unusual movement and suspicious behaviour”.

Suspecting something was wrong, he alerted the victim and asked him to check his belongings.

When the passenger realised his cash and cards were missing, the crew informed the captain, who then alerted Indonesian authorities while the flight was still en route to Jakarta.

The victim later managed to recover his items before the plane landed.

When the aircraft arrived in Jakarta, Indonesian authorities denied Ren entry into the country.

He was subsequently placed on a return flight to Changi Airport, where Singapore police arrested him after being alerted at 6.20pm.

Officers also seized foreign currencies and several mobile phones from the man as part of their investigations.

Accused pleads not guilty

At 10.30am on 11 March, Ren Bin was charged with theft in court.

If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to 3 years alongside a possible fine.

Representing himself, the defendant pleaded not guilty. The court was adjourned until 8 April.

Cabin crew awarded for vigilance

On 3 Nov 2025, SPF presented the Public Spiritedness Award to the cabin crew member.

The police praised Mr Muhammad Fariz Bin Johari for his vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious behaviour.

Additionally, the police advised passengers to keep valuables on their persons at all times.

They should also be wary of passengers opening overhead compartments and alert the cabin crew if they see suspicious activity.

Featured image adapted from Imágenes de unaihuizi on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and SPF.