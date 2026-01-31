Passenger runs amok on AirAsia flight, strips to underwear before jumping off plane upon landing

Passenger on AirAsia flight strips half-naked en route to Bangkok

An AirAsia flight from Nha Trang, Vietnam, to Bangkok, Thailand, was forced to make an emergency landing after a Russian-speaking passenger’s behaviour caused chaos mid-flight.

Footage of him stripping to his underwear while threatening the cabin crew and attempting to open the aircraft door has since gone viral.

The incident occurred on Thursday (29 Jan) on AirAsia flight 647.

The flight was already running about one hour and 40 minutes behind schedule. According to reports, the delay may have contributed to the man’s agitation.

Man’s mid-flight meltdown caught on video

Footage filmed by a fellow passenger showed the half-naked man wandering around the cabin.

The only article of clothing he had on was a piece of black underwear.

Русский турист на рейсе Нячанг — Бангкок после посадки прыгнул без трапа, повредил ногу и попытался сбежать.

Не дотерпел – сильно русский дух стремился наружу из тесной оболочки самолета! pic.twitter.com/EgsDP4xzMj — FAKE OFF (@fakeofforg) January 30, 2026

Witnesses said he repeatedly shouted at flight attendants in frustration, yelling in English: “Don’t touch me.”

He ordered them to open the aircraft door, before announcing that he was going to jump off the plane.

The US Sun reported that the man was also heard asking aloud, in Russian: “Do they want us to die here?”

Passengers said the man had begun acting erratically after speaking with another passenger.

He also began entering and exiting the toilet repeatedly, appearing increasingly agitated.

It was then that he had a complete meltdown and began arguing with flight attendants, even challenging them to a fight.

Man leaps onto tarmac after plane landed

With the situation on the plane escalating, the captain requested an emergency landing at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok.

As the plane came to a halt, the man allegedly demanded that the aircraft door be opened.

Before the safety stairs had been positioned, the man jumped directly onto the tarmac.

Despite sustaining leg injuries from the fall, he attempted to flee the scene.

However, he was intercepted and detained by Thai police shortly afterwards.

Russian media states that he could be subject to a hefty fine or even imprisonment.

