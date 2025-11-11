Couple removed from HK Express flight in Vietnam after lovers’ quarrel delays takeoff for 90 mins

HK Express boots couple from Vietnam-Hong Kong flight due to disruptive fight

A couple from Hong Kong was removed from an HK Express flight after they fought while the plane waited for takeoff at Da Nang International Airport on Sunday (2 Nov).

Flight UO559 was scheduled to depart for Hong Kong at 7.25pm, but was delayed by nearly 90 minutes due to the lovers’ quarrel.

Woman accuses boyfriend of hiring prostitutes and claims assault

According to reports, the couple’s argument began at the airport’s departure lounge.

A video circulating online shows the woman pinning her boyfriend to his seat, accusing him of hiring prostitutes.

Additionally, she claimed that he had struck her 40 times on 1 Oct — an incident she said was documented at Hong Kong’s Gleneagles Hospital, The Standard reported.

“The internet will know the bad things you have done,” the woman said as onlookers watched and filmed.

In response, the man revealed that his girlfriend had also cheated on him and suffered from mental health issues.

Couple continues to fight even after boarding

The couple’s dispute only escalated after they boarded the plane.

They continued to clash despite being seated apart. Moreover, the woman insisted on being seated beside her boyfriend.

When the crew refused, she grew hysterical, pushing a flight attendant to the floor.

The woman then began to cry, saying her boyfriend was at fault and pleaded for support from onlookers.

However, her boyfriend denied her accusations loudly, repeating that she was in a poor mental state.

The flight crew urged the couple to calm down so they could resume the flight, but they were ultimately asked to disembark the plane.

Airline says crew members are trained for ‘all kinds of emergencies’

After the couple was removed from the plane, the flight finally resumed, landing in Hong Kong at 10.50pm.

In response to inquiries from local media, HK Express, a low-cost carrier of Cathay Pacific Airways, said the safety of passengers and crew is its top priority.

It assured the public that its “crew members are all rigorously trained and capable of handling all kinds of emergencies calmly and professionally”.

The airline also thanked its crew members for handling the incident in a professional manner and apologised to its passengers for the inconvenience caused.

According to The Standard, Hong Kong’s Aviation Security Ordinance considers such disruptive behaviour a criminal offence.

