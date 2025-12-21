Motorcyclist tries to speed past turning van at Ubi, gets knocked off bike instead

Motorcyclist slammed online after trying to speed past turning van at Ubi

A motorcyclist was knocked off his bike after attempting to speed past a turning delivery van along Ubi Avenue 1, with many netizens blaming the rider for the risky manoeuvre.

Footage of the incident, which allegedly took place on 16 Dec, was uploaded to the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on the same day.

Motorcyclist attempts to overtake van

Dashcam footage showed the incident from the perspective of the camcar travelling behind the Lalamove van along Ubi Avenue 1.

According to the timestamp in the video, the incident occurred in the afternoon, at 1.58pm.

The van was clearly signalling to turn left when the motorcyclist suddenly sped past the camcar.

Instead of slowing down, the rider attempted to overtake the van from the left, apparently trying to squeeze past before the turn.

However, the manoeuvre failed. The van made contact with the motorcycle, causing it to topple onto its side.

Rider jumps off as bike falls

The video then showed the motorcycle skidding onto the road while the rider managed to jump clear before the bike fully collapsed.

The rider was then seen standing up and turning back to look at the van as the car continued driving forward, after which the clip ends.

Netizens mostly blame motorcyclist

Online reactions were largely critical of the motorcyclist’s actions.

Many netizens pointed out that the van had already signalled its intention to turn, saying the rider should never have attempted to overtake from the left in such a situation.

One commenter remarked that the motorcyclist would likely try to blame the van driver despite clearly taking a risk.

Another shared a personal experience involving a similar incident, warning that trying to beat turning vehicles often ends badly.

No injuries were reported in the video.

