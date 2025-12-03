Motorcyclist knocked down after turning in front of car headed straight in Yew Tee

Right-turning motorcyclist knocked down near Yew Tee MRT station

A motorcyclist was recently knocked down after trying to turn in front of a car that was going straight.

The accident occurred at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive and Choa Chu Kang Street 62, near Yew Tee MRT station.

Motorcyclist tries to turn right ahead of car

Footage of the accident was posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page on Tuesday (2 Dec).

In the accompanying caption, the page stated that the accident happened at around 7.59am the day before.

The video starts with several cars lined up at a red-light junction, along with a few motorcyclists lane-splitting between them.

As the light turned green, a pink car beside the camcar can be seen moving off.

Moments later, one of the lane-splitting motorcyclists attempted to turn right, cutting ahead of the pink car that was travelling straight.

Unable to stop in time, the pink car crashed into the motorcyclist, sending the rider sprawling on the road.

A quick look at Google Maps shows that the rightmost lane on the two-lane road is designated for both going straight and turning right.

Netizens critical of motorcyclist who was knocked down

Overall, netizens were critical of the motorcyclist for trying to turn right in front of the pink car.

Many also criticised the motorcyclist for assuming that the car was turning right.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.