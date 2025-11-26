Lorry rear-ends motorcyclist at traffic light along North Canal Road, rider falls into bushes

Lorry rear-ends motorcyclist

While waiting at a traffic light along North Canal Road, a motorcyclist was rear-ended by a lorry that failed to stop in time.

Footage of the incident, posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showed the rider falling into the bushes due to the impact.

Motorcyclist & lorry both stop at traffic light

The clip, which had a time stamp of 5.03pm on Monday (24 Nov), showed the motorcyclist travelling on the right-turning lane of North Canal Road.

The motorcyclist eventually came to a stop behind the camcar.

A white car stopped behind the motorcyclist, with a yellow lorry stopping behind the car.

Lorry rear-ends motorcyclist after car between them left

Soon, traffic in the other lanes started moving, but vehicles in the right-turning lane continued waiting for the light to turn in their favour.

At this point, the white car decided not to wait and filtered out of the right-turning lane.

After the white car left, the lorry moved forward and rear-ended the motorcycle, tipping the rider into the bushes on the road divider.

As the camcar drives away, the motorcyclist lay in the bushes and gestured at the lorry that hit him.

Netizens joke that driver was drunk

Netizens were quick to note the irony of the lorry being an alcohol delivery vehicle, with many joking that the driver was drunk.

A few speculated that the lorry driver was distracted by his phone.

But one commenter saw fit to blame the motorcyclist for stopping by the road for what they considered a “long” time.

Perhaps anticipating this, another netizen sarcastically suggested that netizens tend to attribute blame to motorcyclists by default.

