Car accelerates during red light in Yishun & rear-ends waiting motorcyclist, knocks rider off bike

One person taken to hospital after car hits motorcyclist waiting at red light in Yishun

While waiting at a red light in Yishun, a motorcyclist was hit by a car that suddenly drove forward despite the traffic light not turning green yet.

The impact knocked the rider forward before sending the motorcycle falling over onto the road.

Motorcyclist stays on feet after being hit by car at Yishun red light

The incident occurred at around 4.10pm on Yishun Avenue 2, near the intersection with Yishun Ring Road.

Dashcam footage shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) shows a black Audi stopping behind a motorcycle, both waiting at the red light.

The Audi had stopped a good distance behind a motorcycle in the lane meant for going straight ahead.

Thereafter, the traffic light for the left turn onto Yishun Ring Road turned green, resulting in vehicles in the leftmost lane to drive off.

However, the Audi also started accelerating despite the red light for its lane.

It rear-ended the motorcycle, propelling it forward and causing the rider’s body to whip back from the force.

The motorcycle then fell over onto the road, but its rider managed to stay balanced on his feet.

He whipped around to look at the offending Audi.

One person taken to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at 4.20pm.

According to the police, SCDF conveyed the 46-year-old male motorcyclist to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state.

A 33-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Netizens criticised the Audi driver for being “blur” and assuming the light was green from the cars in the leftmost lane driving off.

Many also accused the driver of being distracted by his mobile phone.

One commenter worried that the motorcyclist could have suffered a whiplash injury.

The accident also bore a remarkable resemblance to a red light collision between a motorcyclist and a lorry at Eunos Link.

Also read: 67-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after being rear-ended by lorry along Eunos Link

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.