67-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after being rear-ended by lorry along Eunos Link

Motorcyclist had stopped at Eunos Link junction when rear-ended by lorry

A 67-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a lorry along Eunos Link on Wednesday (12 Nov).

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the motorcyclist had stopped at a road junction when he was hit.

Motorcyclist lies on Eunos Link after being hit by lorry

The clip depicted the motorcyclist stopping at the junction of Eunos Link and Bedok Reservoir Road.

Seconds later, the lorry rammed into it from behind, causing the motorcyclist to be propelled into the centre of the intersection.

The motorcyclist remains motionless on the road for a while, surrounded by debris from his bike scattered across the road.

Another image showed the man lying on his side next to his fallen motorcycle.

Traffic lights were red when collision occurred

Footage of the collision, recorded by a motorist behind, showed that the traffic lights at the junction had turned red when the motorcyclist stopped.

However, the lorry hit the motorcycle after failing to stop in time.

35-year-old male lorry driver assisting with investigations

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 1.45pm on 12 Nov.

It took place along Eunos Link in the direction of Hougang Avenue 3, and involved a motorcycle and a lorry.

A 67-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed him to Changi General Hospital, according to AsiaOne.

Additionally, a 35-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being rear-ended by lorry along Whitley Road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.