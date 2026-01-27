PropertyLimBrothers co-founder Melvin Lim & VP Grayce Tan face cheating allegations, profiles removed from website

Melvin Lim removed from PropertyLimBrothers website after alleged cheating scandal

Melvin Lim, co-founder and CEO of real estate company PropertyLimBrothers (PLB), was removed from the company’s website following an alleged cheating scandal.

Viral videos on social media contained audio of Mr Lim reportedly engaging in intimate behaviour with a female staff member, Grayce Tan.

A WhatsApp message allegedly from Mr Lim stated that the two of them would step down from their roles.

Video shows audio of alleged intimate behaviour between PLB leaders

Recently, a video surfaced online showing a covered office door, with several people gathered outside.

Moans could be heard emanating from within, and some time later, a man and a woman emerged from the room — supposedly Mr Lim and Ms Tan.

Both Mr Lim and Ms Tan are married, but not to each other, with Mr Lim having four children.

Melvin Lim allegedly steps down following reported cheating scandal

After the clips went viral, Mr Lim’s profile vanished from the “PLB Team” section of the website. Mr Adrian Lim is the only co-founder still listed.

Ms Tan, who initially joined the company as an intern in 2022 and previously held the Vice President (VP) for Strategy role, also appears to have been removed from the website.

On Reddit, users shared a WhatsApp message supposedly from Mr Lim, addressed to the PLB Team.

In it, Mr Lim allegedly stated that he “made a personal mistake and crossed boundaries”.

He gave an apology and said he would take time over the next few months to “focus on restoring and protecting” his family.

“Grayce and I will be stepping down from our current leadership roles,” he added. Mr Lim then pointed to PLB’s VP of Operations taking over as Interim CEO.

Glassdoor review claims promotion based on proximity to management

The recent cheating allegations comes amid discussions on public forums about PLB’s company culture.

In an anonymous review on Glassdoor from 13 Oct 2025, the company was accused of unfair promotion practices.

The reviewer said promotion was potentially based on “personal proximity to management rather than documented performance”.

“This is evidenced by the rapid advancement of certain individuals, such as an employee who started as an intern three years ago and has been promoted to a level comparable to the company bosses,” alleged the reviewer.

A few months earlier, on 23 July 2025, another reviewer claimed that there were complaints about an employee being “overly touchy with female colleagues”.

They, too, raised accusations of favouritism within PLB.

MS News has reached out to PLB for comment.

