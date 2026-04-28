Driver rear-ends M’sia-registered vehicle on BKE, crashes into motorcyclist while trying to flee

Motorcyclist sent flying after colliding with car attempting to flee from prior accident along BKE

A motorcyclist was sent flying off their motorcycle after a driver swerved into their path along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The driver was attempting to flee the scene after they rear-ended a Malaysia-registered car just moments before.

Shocking footage of the incident was captured on a separate vehicle’s dashcam and later uploaded onto the SGRV Admin Facebook page on Monday (27 April).

The video has since garnered over 2,400 reactions and 600 comments.

Driver travelling at high speed, rear-ends car

The incident occurred on 26 April, at around 10.41pm, according to the Original Poster (OP).

In the video, a BMW is seen travelling on the first lane along the BKE at Woodlands Crossing.

As traffic begins to slow down, a queue forms along the first lane.

However, the BMW appears to accelerate just as a Malaysia-registered car in front of it slows to a stop, causing the BMW to rear-end the car.

Tries to flee, hits motorcyclist

The driver of the Malaysia-registered car can then be seen exiting the vehicle to check on the damage caused by the accident.

At the same time, the BMW attempts to flee and quickly reverses before filtering into the second lane.

An incoming motorcyclist, travelling on said lane, was unable to react in time and smashed into the car.

The motorcyclist is sent tumbling across multiple lanes, barely avoiding being hit by oncoming vehicles.

Despite causing two back-to-back accidents, the BMW driver drives off into the distance.

Netizens left stunned, mostly appalled at driver’s lack of concern

In the comments section, netizens were left stunned by the driver’s reckless behaviour.

They also pointed out that the driver’s front license plate had dropped as a result of the first incident, and that they would not be able to escape punishment.

However, some netizens pointed the blame at the motorcyclist, whom they claimed was speeding as well.

The speed limit at the location of the accident is 50 km/h.

Others also called for a stronger deterrence and harsher penalties for those found guilty of hit-and-run incidents.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), failure to stop after an accident may be punishable with a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of up to three months or both.

Meanwhile, for failing to render assistance to the injured, one may be fined up to S$3,000 and face a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they were alerted to a road traffic accident along BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint before Woodlands Crossing at around 10.50pm on 26 April.

One person was subsequently conveyed to Woodlands Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force also told MS News that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving two cars and a motorcycle along BKE towards Woodlands.

A 32-year-old male motorcyclist was later conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Efforts to locate the driver who had left the scene prior to SPF’s arrival are underway, SPF said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 62-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with car along North Bridge Road

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.