62-year-old motorcyclist sent to hospital after accident with car along North Bridge Road

Car seen cutting across lanes before hitting motorcyclist along North Bridge Road

A 62-year-old motorcyclist was sent to the hospital on Friday (24 April) afternoon after being involved in an accident with a car along North Bridge Road.

Dashcam footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the car cutting across the right lane and hitting two motorcyclists.

Car makes sudden turn into the path of 2 motorcyclists

In the clip, recorded by a car in front, the grey Honda car involved is seen waiting in the middle lane behind the camcar.

As two motorcycles approached in the right lane, the car made a sudden acute turn into their path, heading towards the entrance of an open-air carpark.

The car ended up colliding with one of the motorcyclists, who then collided with the other motorcyclist.

Both motorcyclists fell to the ground from the impact.

Motorcyclist sent to hospital conscious after North Bridge Road accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.45pm on 24 April.

It took place along North Bridge Road in the direction of South Bridge Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

A 62-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Additionally, the 53-year-old male car driver is assisting in police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclists violently rear-ended by car while waiting at Sengkang traffic light, 2 hospitalised

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.