Motorcyclists violently rear-ended by car while waiting at Sengkang traffic light, 2 hospitalised

Car swerves too late and crashes into stationary motorcyclists at Sengkang traffic light, leaving four injured

Several motorcyclists were sent flying after a car crashed into them while they were waiting at a traffic light in Sengkang on Thursday night (6 Mar).

The accident left four people injured.

Car swerves too late to avoid hitting motorcyclists

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they received reports of the incident at around 10.50pm on 6 Mar.

Footage on SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) showed a group of three motorcycles carrying five people, waiting on Sengkang East Avenue for a right turn onto Compassvale Road.

The lane they were waiting in allowed for both right turns and going straight ahead.

Behind them, a car drove down the same lane, apparently intending to cross the intersection.

The driver appeared to spot the motorcyclists too late and swerved to the left to avoid a crash.

However, they still violently crashed into at least one motorcycle, resulting in a shower of debris.

The collision sent both riders flying through the air before falling onto the road. One of them seemed to nearly get run over by the car’s wheels as it braked.

Two of four injured taken to hospital by SCDF

SCDF told MS News that they conveyed two people to Changi General Hospital.

Additionally, paramedics assessed two others for minor injuries, but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for their comments on the incident.

