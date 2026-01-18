Motorcycle rear-ended by taxi on PIE, throws up shower of sparks when it falls

Motorcycle rider knocked down on Pan-Island Expressway by taxi, two suffer minor injuries

A frightening accident occurred on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) recently when a Trans-cab taxi rear-ended a motorcycle, knocking it over.

The fallen motorcycle threw up a shower of sparks when it ground against the road.

Taxi swerves away after knocking motorcycle & rider down on PIE

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received the alert to the accident at around 11pm on 16 Jan. It occurred on the PIE towards Changi, near the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

Blurry footage on SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) showed a Trans-cab taxi driving behind a bus on the leftmost PIE lane. A motorcyclist rode on the lane next to the bus.

The taxi then proceeded to switch lanes to its right and immediately rear-ended the motorcycle.

Both motorcycle and rider consequently fell and crashed onto the road, while the Trans-cab taxi hurriedly swerved back to the left.

As the motorcycle skidded, it raked up a furious shower of sparks. Meanwhile, the rider in orange rolled down the PIE road until they went out of frame.

Despite the horrific-looking accident, SCDF told MS News that they assessed two people for minor injuries at the scene. Both declined conveyance to the hospital.

MS News has reached out to both the police and Trans-cab for comments on the incident.

Commenters surprised at driver not noticing motorcyclist

Netizens expressed confusion at how the taxi driver failed to notice the motorcycle in the PIE accident.

A few suggested that the car’s ‘A’ pillar blocked their view, especially if they were focused on the rearview mirror while changing lanes.

Another user called out the tendency of the SGRV comments section to blame the motorcyclist in accidents by listing several excuses, none of which applied here.

