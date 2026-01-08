Motorcyclist flung across road after colliding with car while changing lanes in Lavender

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after being flung into road following collision with car at Lavender Street

A motorcyclist was flung several metres across the road after colliding with a car while switching lanes along Lavender Street on Wednesday morning (7 Jan).

The incident was captured on a dashcam and later shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page .

Motorcyclist fails to notice car while switching lanes

According to SGRV, the collision took place at about 8.18am along Lavender Street, towards Crawford Street.

Dashcam footage showed the motorcyclist attempting to move across two lanes towards the leftmost lane.

He momentarily checks the lane on his left twice as he moves into one lane.

At the same moment, a BYD M6 can be seen travelling along the leftmost lane, approaching from the motorcyclist’s blind spot.

The motorcyclist seemingly fails to notice the car as he weaves into the leftmost lane.

The driver is unable to brake in time, resulting in a collision that sends the rider flying several metres onto the road.

Moments later, the motorcyclist is seen attempting to get up and making his way towards the kerb, while a passer-by walks over to check on him.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Lavender Street at about 8.30am.

A 37-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed to Raffles Hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) added that a 64-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Netizens mostly critical towards motorcyclist

The footage sparked debate online, with numerous commenters criticising the motorcyclist for not checking his blind spot when changing lanes.

Some claimed that the driver of the car was equally at fault for not driving defensively.

Another joked that the motorcyclist was changing lanes as though he was at “Disneyland”.

