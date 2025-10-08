Motorcyclist goes flying after rear-ending car on SLE, sent to hospital

Motorcyclist thrown into air after switching lanes and rear-ending car on SLE

A motorcyclist was flung off his bike after colliding with a car along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Sunday (5 Oct) morning.

The accident happened on the SLE towards the Central Expressway (CTE) just after the Mandai Road exit at around 11.45am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

A video circulating online shows the motorcyclist travelling in the rightmost lane before filtering into the middle lane, just moments before the collision occurred.

Rider likely travelling faster on empty lane in SLE

The right lane appeared mostly empty, aside from some ongoing road works further ahead, which may have allowed the motorcyclist to travel at a higher speed.

As he moved into the middle lane, vehicles on the lane appeared to be moving more slowly.

It is unclear whether the car in front had braked, but the motorbike collided directly into its rear.

The impact sent both the rider and the bike flying. The motorcycle landed upside down, while the rider was seen lying face down on the road.

His motorcycle’s top box detached and was flung forward from the crash site.

One person sent to hospital

SCDF told MS News that they conveyed one person in a conscious state to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The extent of the rider’s injuries was not immediately confirmed.

The stretch where the accident occurred had ongoing road works, with traffic cones visible in the footage.

Authorities reminded motorists to exercise caution when switching lanes and to reduce speed near work zones, where traffic conditions can change abruptly.

Also read: Off-duty SCDF officer dies in accident involving motorcycle & 2 vans at Punggol junction

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.