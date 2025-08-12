Off-duty SCDF officer dies in accident involving motorcycle & 2 vans at Punggol junction

50-year-old SCDF officer on motorcyle dies in accident at Punggol junction, pillion sent to hospital

A tragic accident at the junction of Punggol Way and Sumang Link claimed the life of a 50-year-old off-duty Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer on Tuesday (12 Aug) morning.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and two vans, occurred at around 6.45am, according to SCDF and police reports.

Blue tent seen at Punggol junction after accident that claimed life of off-duty SCDF officer

Footage posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page showed several bystanders holding a white cloth in front of a minivan at the accident site.

Another photo shared online captured a police blue tent set up in front of the van at the junction, next to a motorcycle tilted on its side.

Officer pronounced dead at scene

In response to queries by MS News, the SCDF confirmed that an off-duty regular officer was involved in the accident.

The officer, who had been riding a motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The motorcyclist’s 15-year-old male pillion was conveyed in a conscious state to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Speaking to MS News, the police added that two male van drivers, aged 40 and 54, are assisting with ongoing investigations.

“SCDF extends our deepest condolences to the family of the late officer,” said the SCDF spokesperson. “SCDF is in contact with family and is providing assistance during this time of grief.”

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook and Saz Lin Fai on Facebook.