SAF regular dies after being found in swimming pool of Hendon Camp in Loyang

SAF regular appeared to have been training in Hendon Camp swimming pool

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman has died after being found in the swimming pool of Hendon Camp, which is in Loyang.

In a news release on Saturday (9 Aug), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said he was pronounced dead in hospital.

CPR & AED administered to SAF regular at Hendon Camp

The regular was found unconscious in the swimming pool at 7.15am on Saturday, MINDEF said.

He appeared to have been training on his own.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and an automated external defibrillator were administered immediately.

SAF regular pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also activated.

He was rushed to Changi General Hospital (CGH) via an SCDF ambulance, with resuscitation performed en route.

When he arrived at CGH, resuscitation continued, but he was pronounced dead at 7.44am.

MINDEF & SAF extend deepest condolences

MINDEF and SAF extended their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman.

Assistance is being rendered to his family during this time of grief.

Hendon Camp is the base of the First Commando Battalion (1 Cdo Bn).

Another fatal incident linked to Hendon Camp in 2006

This is not the first time a fatal incident has been linked to the camp.

In 2006, a 24-year-old Commando regular officer encountered difficulties while undergoing training in the swimming pool at Hendon Camp, according to MINDEF.

Immediate medical attention was rendered, and he was evacuated to CGH but pronounced dead there.

1 Cdo Bn was named the Best Combat Unit in the SAF Best Unit Competition this year for the 22nd consecutive year.

