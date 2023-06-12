SAF Regular Found Dead At Changi Naval Base, Case Classified As Unnatural Death

SAF Regular Found Dead At Changi Naval Base, No Foul Play Suspected
Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen and servicewomen give their time and energy to protect the nation, so it’s always sad to learn of the untimely death of one of them.
An SAF regular has unfortunately been found dead at Changi Naval Base.
His case has been classified as an unnatural death.
SAF regular found dead at Changi Naval Base on 12 June
In a news release on Monday (12 June), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said the serviceman was found on the same day at 8.50am.
His death was not related to training, the ministry added.
The incident prompted the activation of both the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
No foul play suspected
From preliminary investigations conducted by the SPF, no foul play is suspected in the death.
However, the case was classified as an unnatural death.
Further investigations are currently ongoing.
Condolences to SAF regular’s family
MINDEF and the SAF extended their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
They’re assisting the family in their time of grief, they said.
MS News also sends our thoughts and prayers to them in this difficult time.
Other unnatural deaths reported by MINDEF
Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first of such unnatural deaths in recent years.
In August 2021, an SAF regular was found dead at a rooftop of a multi-storey car park in Gombak.
That was the third unnatural death MINDEF has reported since 2018.
2 others had occurred that year, involving a regular at Nee Soon Camp and a Full-Time National Serviceman at Sembawang Air Base. Both men were found hanging from a rope.
In September 2022, a 29-year-old police officer from the Central Police Division was found with a gunshot wound outside the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) shopping mall.
He was believed to have fired three shots with his gun — the first two were into the air while the last was towards his right temple.
Help available via various hotlines
If you or anyone you know may be struggling with mental health issues, you can consider calling any of these helplines:
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444
- SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
- National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
Friendly folks will be on hand to assist you, so don’t hesitate to reach out.
