News of unexpected deaths is always shocking, especially when they occur in public places.

On Monday (23 Aug), a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead at a rooftop of a multi-storey car park in Gombak.

Police investigations are ongoing to determine the possible circumstances surrounding his passing.

SAF regular’s death classified as unnatural

In a news release on Monday (23 Aug), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), shared about the non-training-related incident that had happened the same day.

According to MINDEF, the 47-year-old was found hanging from a rope at the rooftop of a multi-storey car park in Gombak.

A SAF medical officer at the scene confirmed his death at 1.39pm.

The unit also activated the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

So far, MINDEF has classified the case as unnatural death, though police investigations are ongoing. Police, however, do not suspect foul play.

MINDEF and the SAF assured that they’re assisting the deceased serviceman’s family.

Third unnatural death MINDEF has reported in 3 years

While this incident seems quite curious, it’s not the first unnatural death MINDEF has reported in recent years.

2 others had occurred in 2018, involving a regular at Nee Soon Camp and a Full-Time National Serviceman at Sembawang Air Base.

Both men were found hanging from a rope.

Help available through various hotlines

If you or anyone you know may be struggling with mental health issues, you can consider calling any of these helplines:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Friendly folks will be on hand to assist you, so don’t hesitate to reach out.

Condolences to SAF regular’s friends & family

The SAF regular’s sudden passing must have come as a shock for his family and friends.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to them in this difficult time.

May they find the closure they need regarding this incident, and may the deceased rest in peace.

